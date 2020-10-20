CD Projekt RED’s eagerly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is now approximately one month out from release. As such, a new TV spot is making waves online. And, of course, none other than Johnny Silverhand himself, Keanu Reeves, sits center-stage. In the last ad, the actor told players to “seize the day.” This time, he asks, “Why do you come here?” He presumably means the RPG’s vibrant Night City setting. Players can decide how to answer that question for themselves soon enough.

Check out Cyberpunk 2077’s new Keanu Reeves-starring TV ad in the video down below:

CD Projekt RED unleashed the new trailer yesterday. As of writing, it has amassed well over 1.2 million views on YouTube. Presently, the TV spot sits at the number #22 spot on the website’s Trending list.

Last week, the developer treated fans to a closer look at Cyberpunk 2077’s wide range of vehicles. The options include low-end clunkers, fancy sports cars, massive trucks, and motorcycles. And thanks to a partnership with Porsche, players will have access to Johnny Silverhand’s very own 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo.

In other news, CD Projekt RED recently confirmed that its upcoming sci-fi RPG has officially gone gold. As a result, main production on the title is complete and ready to be manufactured on discs. It also serves as further confirmation that the studio will indeed launch Cyberpunk 2077 on its fast-approaching November release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One next month on November 19th. Players who purchase a copy on current-gen hardware will gain access to a next-gen upgrade free of charge.