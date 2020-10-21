Rockstar Games finally shared its plans for Red Dead Online’s Halloween-themed festivities. From now until November 16th, players can explore The Halloween Pass–“a purchasable, limited-time upgrade stacked with macabre rewards across 20 ranks.” In addition to the ranks, the Halloween Pass introduces Dead of Night mode, themed clothing items, grim Photo Studio Backgrounds, Gothic Renovations for the Moonshine Bar, and other ghastly frights.

Get a look at The Halloween Pass in the trailer below:

Dead of Night Mode is the star of the show. In it, four teams try to survive a gruesome fight against each other and the dead. Players earn points by dispatching the dead, but it’s possible to gain an even higher point tally by taking out rival players. Finding a Night Stalker mask offers an advantage, courtesy of the supernatural abilities it adds to the equation.

New legendary animals, namely the Nightwalker Panther and albino Ghost Panther, also haunt Red Dead Online. Both creatures are said to stalk local swamps. Players should be able to find Nightwalker Panther creeping around Bolger Glade; meanwhile, the Ghost Panther hunts deer in Bluewater Marsh.

Thus far, the community response to The Halloween Pass seems rather mixed. Fans were expecting, and have long anticipated, more robust content offerings. Perhaps all hope isn’t lost, though. Earlier this summer, Rockstar promised fans that many “community-requested features and fixes” are on the way in the coming months. With that in mind, it’s possible regular users will soon have reason to invest even more time in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Though Rockstar Games outlined what fans can expect with regards to GTAV on next-gen, the studio has been conspicuously silent about Red Dead Redemption 2’s appearance on the hardware. Obviously, the prequel will be available via backward compatibility. Yet, details regarding Red Dead Online’s functionality–whether or not it’s cross-gen, for instance–would be welcomed news.

[Source: Rockstar Newswire]