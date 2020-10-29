Update 1.70 is out now for SIE Bend Studio’s apocalyptic action title, Days Gone. This is no ordinary patch, though. The update clocks in at a whopping 25GB, preparing the game for PlayStation 5‘s backward compatibility offerings.

According to the minimal patch notes, Update 1.70 addresses various bugs, improves frame rate, and tackles Days Gone’s stability. The full patch notes, as relayed by PlayStation Universe, are as follows:

Added operational stability improvements

Addressed crashing issues

Fixed framerate drop and lag issues

Bug fixes

Days Gone, like many other backward compatible titles, will take advantage of PS5’s Game Boost capabilities. As such, Deacon St. John’s adventure through the Pacific Northwest may boast better visuals and higher frame rates on the next-gen hardware.

Current-gen owners of Days Gone aren’t the only players who will get to take advantage of these improvements, either. The latest from Bend Studio is included in the PS Plus Collection, which goes live for PS Plus members once PS5 arrives next month. This add-on benefit doesn’t cost extra, but gives subscribers on PS5 access to a whole host of first-party and third-party titles from the PS4 era. The likes of Batman: Arkham Knight, Persona 5, Bloodborne, and God of War (2018) also feature in the PS Plus Collection.

Days Gone is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. It launched last spring to middling review scores, yet went on to garner considerable success in its own right. PS5 hits store shelves in North America next month on November 12th. The console lands in Europe the following week on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Universe]