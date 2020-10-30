As previously promised, Square Enix has launched a teaser website for Final Fantasy XVI, detailing its protagonist, main characters, antagonists, world, and much more.

Final Fantasy XVI follows the story of a vengeful Clive Rosfield, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. He mastered the blade as a child, and at mere 15 years of age, he won the ducal tournament that earned him the title of the First Shield of Rosaria. While tasked with guarding his younger brother Joshua, Clive’s life takes an unexpected turn, setting him on a path of revenge.

Final Fantasy XVI is set in the land of Valisthea, which has an abundance of “Mothercrystals” that people seek blessings from. “Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them,” according to the official synopsis. “Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.”

Powerful and deadly creatures called the Eikons lurk in Valisthea within Dominants, who are people that have the ability to call upon the creatures’ powers. While Dominants are revered in some nations, they are used as weapons of war in others, and cannot escape their cruel fate.

The teaser website goes into further detail and describes the different realms of Valisthea. It also contains a profile of Joshua as well as Jill Warrick, a ward of Rosaria and confidant to the Rosfield brothers.

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PlayStation 5. A release window has yet to be announced.