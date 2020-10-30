Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has said that it’s “hard to imagine” that Microsoft would make The Elder Scrolls VI exclusive to its platforms.

Howard made this statement during an interview with Games Industry, but declined to comment further. He reiterated that exclusivity will be decided on a case-by-case basis and added that Bethesda has always partnered with Microsoft on its titles.

I can’t really project where things will be except to say we’ve done those sort of exercises ourselves as an independent. If you look at every Elder Scrolls game, there has been some exclusivity on Xbox or with Microsoft. We’ve partnered with every game. Morrowind was basically a console exclusive, Oblivion was a long timed exclusive, Skyrim’s DLC was exclusive for a long period of time. We’ll decide what makes the best sense for our audience when the time comes, and I can’t really project today what that looks like.

Howard revealed that Microsoft’s deal with Bethesda is still in the process of being finalized and the studio has yet to go through aspects like platform exclusivity.

“We do view it, and always have by ourselves, on a case-by-case basis,” he continued. “We’ll do that as part of Microsoft as well. They’ve been pretty open on other platforms and not just within Xbox.”

Howard believes that if Microsoft was restrictive, it wouldn’t have released its full Office suite for Apple products. Regardless, it’s not hard to imagine The Elder Scrolls VI being a timed-exclusive for the Xbox Series X.

[Source: Games Industry]