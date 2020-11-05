Tomorrow, November 6th, developer Vicarious Visions plans to unleash a free update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. This is no ordinary, run-of-the-mill patch, however. A total of 13 Crash Bandicoot-themed items are being added to the title for Create-A-Skater. The new items are specifically inspired by the recent release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Other extras will feature in the update, too, including fresh objectives and Solo Tours.

The update’s Crash and Coco-branded gear comes in the form of nine shirts, three hats, and one skateboard deck. Get the briefest of sneak peeks at a few of the extras in the following video:

Tomorrow’s free update will also allow players to replay Tours mode using individual skaters. Tours as they currently exist will shift to “Crews Tours,” ensuring players don’t lose progress. When starting new Solo Tours, users can expect all previously earned Goals and Medal to be reset, now earnable by each separate skater.

The aforementioned extra objectives will go live for online Multiplayer, Combo Practice, and Create-A-Park. Tackling these objectives will reward fans with XP and in-game currency to spend in THPS 1 + 2’s Skate Shop. In addition, the update is set to improve Multiplayer playlists with “better randomization of Parks and Scores in both Jams and Competitive modes.”

In other THPS-related news, Activision recently teamed with The Skatepark Project to support the building of skateparks for youth in underfunded areas. THPS fans can join the cause by purchasing the “Birdman Pack,” a Create-A-Skater bundle that will be available for a limited time. It features a 10-deck DLC pack, consisting of classic boards and others from Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta. A deck made exclusively for The Skatepark Project charity is included, as well. The “Birdman Pack” costs $4.99, with all of its proceeds going to The Skatepark Project.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is out now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Activision Blog]