Devolver Digital and developer Croteam launched Serious Sam Collection earlier this year on Google Stadia. Thankfully, fans of the shooter series will soon get to purchase the collection on consoles. Serious Sam Collection hits the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms next week on November 17th for $29.99. This package includes three games: Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE. The “Jewel of the Nile” and “The Legend of the Beast” expansions are packed in, as well.

Earlier this week, the Serious Sam Twitter account announced the collection for Switch. Not too long thereafter, a subsequent post confirmed that PS4 and Xbox One versions are also on the way. See the tweet below:

Okay, okay. But don’t tell me I never make your wishes come true. The Serious Sam Collection will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. https://t.co/LLsUEC9e5Y — Serious Sam (@SeriousSamIAm) November 11, 2020

With these three titles, players are tasked with saving the world from an alien invasion. The journey passes through ancient Egyptian ruins and various South American locales. As the premise suggests, it won’t be a walk in the park. Hordes of enemies are on the prowl, meaning players must rely on a wide range of destructive weapons, including cannons, heavy lasers, an “iconic” mini-gun, rocket launchers, and shotguns.

Croteam’s and Devolver Digital’s relationship began many years ago when the latter published Serious Sam 3. Last month, the two companies made their union official, thanks to Devolver’s acquisition of the studio.

Serious Sam Collection makes its way to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on November 17th.

[Source: Serious Sam on Twitter via Gematsu]