Like any other hardware launch in the tech world, the first batch of PlayStation 5 consoles appear to be running into a number of issues.

Since launch, users have reported bricked and crashed consoles following a bug requiring them to rebuild database and repair their external drive. One reviewer, ACG’s Jeremy Penter, confirmed that his PS5 review unit was completely dead as a result. While the issue may be triggered by different things for different users, one commonly reported culprit seems to be Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

“Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that ‘repair your external drive’ process when you start back up,” reported GiantBomb’s Jeff Gerstmann. “At least that’s how it’s been for me the few times I’ve done that today. Also every time I’ve had the PS5 go through that external drive repair sequence, it ends up on a black screen. I have to hit the power button on the console itself to force it into rest mode, then it comes back up and asks me to file an error report, then boots normally.”

Insomniac Games has taken note, and has said that it’s investigating the issue. “We’re looking into this,” reads a brief and succinct response from Community Director James Stevenson.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.