Glitches can be a great many things–game-breaking, immersion-breaking, annoying, helpful. The list could go on. Every so often, they are outright hilarious, too. Such is the case with a very specific bug in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5, wherein the titular character turns into a brick… a Spider-Brick, if you will.

Renowned artist and High Level creator Rob Sheridan shared a clip of the glitch in question on Twitter over the weekend. According to him, upon colliding with a wall in Miles Morales on PS5, Miles turned into a brick. The character, Sheridan said, then proceeded to behave like Spider-Man in brick form. Free-falling, web-swinging, wall-running–anything Spider-Man can do, it seems Spider-Brick can match it just as well. (Whether or not the PlayStation 4 version of Miles Morales boasts a similar bug isn’t currently known.)

See Spider-Brick in all his glory in the tweet linked below from Sheridan.

So my #MilesMoralesPS5 has broken in a spectacular way. I collided with a wall and became… Spider-Brick. pic.twitter.com/rDEyfUBErz — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 14, 2020

Insomniac Games has yet to acknowledge the glitch or Sheridan’s post on its own Twitter account. As such, it remains unclear as to whether or not the studio is aware of the issue. However, the tweet has gone viral, so someone at the studio may have very well seen it. Now fans are left to wonder if a fix is coming anytime soon, or if this may be one bug worth embracing–should it prove to not count among the game-breaking variety, of course.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now digitally and at retail for the PS4 and PS5.

[Source: Rob Sheridan on Twitter]