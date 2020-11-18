Overcooked! All You Can Eat Review – A Second Helping (PS5)

If you are looking for co-op games to play on your shiny new PlayStation 5, you cannot go wrong with Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This edition packages the original game, its sequel, and all of that delicious add-on content to provide us a smorgasbord of entertainment.

We’ve talked about this series in the past. The first Overcooked made it onto our Best PS4 Couch Co-op Games list. Overcooked 2 landed a 8.5/10 score here at PSLS when it debuted. Today I am going to review what is new in this jam-packed edition exclusive to the PS5 and tell you why you should be adding it to your library ASAP.

Overcooked All You Can Eat Review – A La Mode

Two of the biggest additions in Overcooked! All You Can Eat are the new Arcade and Assist modes. Arcade allows you to quick play from any one of the settings in the collection. We took this mode for a spin using Sushi City as our desired arena. Each game randomized which level from that arena we would be tackling. For our first game we ran a regular co-op game. These play just like they do in story mode, but at the end of each game you will have to select an arena again. Versus mode is the other option here. We were two people playing Versus, which meant our stage was split into two and we each had two chefs to control. Switching between them with the L1 and R1 buttons and timing ingredient hand-offs and serving plates was challenging as heck, but still a lot of fun.

Are you playing with younger children, grandparents, or people who may not be as quick to pick up games of this speed? Turn on Assist Mode. Assist Mode increases the amount of time you have to complete a level. And the timer won’t even start until you serve your first plate! While playing the Chinese New Year DLC with this mode on it felt like the level maybe even shifted a little slower than normal.

Accessibility has become increasingly more important these days. Team17 wants to make sure everyone can enjoy Overcooked. There’s a brand new font slider that lets you shrink or enlarge font from small to large, as well as a Dyslexia Friendly Font option. I upped my font size to medium; just because I sit fairly close to my television doesn’t mean I want to put any extra strain on my eyes. It’s also great for those of you playing on much larger screens or using projectors.

Overcooked All You Can Eat Review – Just Desserts

Everything in Overcooked! All You Can Eat can be played online. Yes, that includes the original Overcooked. Even better news? Cross platform multiplayer is scheduled to come out in 2021. I can’t wait to play everything all over again with friends who are a little too far away for couch co-op adventures and haven’t been able to upgrade consoles just yet.

The newly implemented online mode for the original Overcooked is a tad wonky. I’ve noticed that there are times where either the game is lagging or some other issue is at play which makes the chefs “bounce back” from the counter. It doesn’t seem to affect timers at all, just the positions of our chefs. This also happened when we played Arcade Versus. Right now I can’t determine if this is a bug exclusive to the first game or not. My co-op partner and I didn’t experience these issues in Overcooked 2 so perhaps this is just a side effect of online being added to Overcooked.

Couch co-op is still the very best way to experience this zany, fast-paced restaurant game. The updated graphics are as sharp as a santoku if you’re playing on a 4K television. Another huge bonus is trophy pop-ups have shifted to the upper right side of the screen. No more blocking the orders in the middle of the lunch rush! This is the co-op game to get alongside your PS5 if you love playing games with friends and family. So fire up those ovens and get chopping.

Overcooked All You Can Eat review code provided by publisher. Version 1.001 reviewed on PlayStation 5. For more information on scoring please see our Review Policy.