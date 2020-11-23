F1 2020 Free Trial is Available Now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

F1 2020 from Codemasters launched earlier this summer on consoles and PC. Console players who just want to give the game a try are in luck. A free trial for F1 2020 is currently available to download on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As of writing, it’s not clear when the trial will come to an end.

The free trial for F1 2020 includes all 10 of Formula 1’s official teams and their various drivers, in addition to each of the 22 circuits from the 2020 F1 calendar. Even Vietnam’s brand-new Hanoi Street Circuit is available for players to race across.

There’s plenty to ease newcomers into the racer, too, thanks to a host of “optional assists.” For example, F1 2020’s casual handling mode makes driving on off-track surfaces a bit easier to manage. Steering assist nudges drivers onto the racing line, while braking assist slows down the vehicle when approaching corners of a track.

Split-screen for local co-op is also a part of the free trial, along with My Team. The latter allows players to build their own Formula 1 team from the ground up. Of course, only so much progress is accessible in the trail, but those who choose to buy the complete experience will have the ability to transfer their progress over.

PS4 and PS5 users with access to PlayStation Now can already experience F1 2020 in full. The title joined the service’s lineup earlier this month, alongside Injustice 2 and Rage 2. My Time at Portia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 also count among PS Now’s most recent additions.

The last few months have been nothing short of busy for Codemasters. In addition to launching F1 2020, the company recently rolled out DIRT 5 on the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. To top of its eventful year, Codemasters will join the Take-Two Interactive family once the two finalize a deal in Q1 2021.