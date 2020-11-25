The crew at Gunfire Games has a new sales milestone to celebrate. Thus far, more than 2.5 million copies of the studio’s Remnant: From the Ashes franchise have been sold worldwide. In total, the base game accounts for 1.7 million of said sales. Meanwhile, premium DLC offerings Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 are closing in on a combined one million units sold.

It’s an impressive feat, one whose announcement was accompanied by an accolades trailer. Check it out in the following video:

As you can see, the accolades trailer also doubles as a reminder of Remnant: From the Ashes‘ Complete Edition. This version of the experience launched back in August, giving customers access to every piece of the survival action title’s content for $49.99. Notably, the Complete Edition includes the base game and the two aforementioned DLC packs.

Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment originally released Remnant: From the Ashes over a year ago in August 2019. The survival game takes place in a world torn asunder by an ancient evil from a different dimension. Players assume the role of one of humanity’s surviving remnants, someone who ultimately becomes central to reclaiming what was lost. The harrowing journey itself, which involves hordes of ghastly foes, can either be played solo or with up to two other survivors. Either way, the challenge that awaits within is nothing if not formidable.

The title released to generally favorable reception across the board. Our review awarded Gunfire Games’ survival action experience with an 8 out of 10, praising the gameplay and storytelling, while also making note of its lackluster gear and multiplayer offerings at launch.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.