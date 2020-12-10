It was previously announced that “the next Dragon Age” would make an appearance at The Game Awards 2020, fans were ecstatic, thinking we might finally get a deeper look at the game beyond a few brief scenes and concept art. While it was arguably “more” than has ever been shown before, it was still a very, very limited cinematic teaser, ending by showing everyone’s favorite/most hated Dread Wolf. Take a look at the new Dragon Age teaser below, but don’t expect to see too much.

The trailer runs just over one minute in length, giving a quick look at a few characters, creatures, and environments. It ends with a look at Solas, the bald headed, pointy-eared Dread Wolf himself. It then concludes with a simple “Dragon Age,” suggesting that EA and BioWare may be going the “God of War” route, removing any numbers or subtitles to allow this next game to stand on its own.

The official Dragon Age YouTube account lists the video as “The Next Dragon Age Official Teaser,” which could mean that the title simply isn’t finalized yet. Either way, we’re going to have to wait to find out more. Meanwhile, enjoy the teaser again along with the official description:

The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

There was a recent kerfuffle at BioWare when two veteran leads left the studio, including Dragon Age’s Mark Darrah. Players have expressed concern about the future of the series, hoping that today’s reveal might allay some fears. While the teaser presents some interesting possibilities, it still leaves a lot in shadow for now, so we won’t fully know how Darrah’s retirement from the studio will impact the game.

The Game Awards 2020 continues with even more reveals and a celebration of video games for 2020 and beyond.