A number of Mass Effect series’ veterans have taken to Twitter to announce that they’ll be working on the upcoming title, which was recently announced and then teased at The Game Awards 2020. Some of the developers have apparently rejoined BioWare just to work on the new Mass Effect.

Without further ado, here’s an introduction to the team by director Michael Gamble.

Dusty was one of the key people responsible for bringing the original Normandy to life. Dusty decided to rejoin BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game. There are more like him. We’ve heard what Mass Effect means to you. https://t.co/8dfGPV17iS — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Parrish was the cinematic director for the Mass Effect Trilogy. Many of the amazing moments you had were crafted from him and the team. Parrish decided to rejoin BioWare to bring this vision of a new Mass Effect to life. https://t.co/DxsuCqlAuR — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Brenon is a veteran of 3 Mass Effect games. His ingenuity and work helps to bring amazing gameplay systems to the Mass Effect Universe.

Brenon is one of many who want to bring you the game you deserve. As time goes on, you’ll get to know more of us. https://t.co/1jp3BJPGoQ — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Oh, and lets not forget Derek Watts. Original Art Director for Mass Effect. He’s back too. Ready to rock. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

What these hires mean for the next Mass Effect after Andromeda‘s lukewarm reception remains to be seen.

