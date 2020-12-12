The Wolf Among Us 2 was first unveiled a year ago, and contrary to rumors, it was nowhere to be seen at this year’s The Game Awards. Fans are understandably wondering what’s going on, especially considering that development was “completely restarted” at one point. However, rest assured, the game is in active development.

That’s according to a letter by Telltale Games published on Twitter. The studio said that it’ll break its silence when the time is right, but did reveal that it’s developing the entire season simultaneously.

Part of the letter reads:

We know you’re excited to hear more about The Wolf Among Us 2. And we look forward to telling you more when the time Is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we’re ready to share what’s next for the Fabletown gang. It’s just not time yet. As for questions about other Telltale titles, some games reverted back to the IP owners and their fate Is not currently in our hands. For now, think of us as fans – just like you! We are a team dedicated to the Telltale legacy for narrative games, here to celebrate the classics with an eye on what’s to come. And trust us, when the time is right, we’re going to have a LOT to talk about. Until then, thanks for being a fan with us. May you continue to stay safe and have a healthy, happy 2021.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development for consoles and PC.