Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be getting a Winter Knockout theme for Season 3. Developer Mediatonic will be adding rewards for the most dedicated of players, incuding crown ranks and golden costumes.

Season 3 will add more than 30 new costumes. One of the new features that will also be included is crown ranks for players who repeatedly find themselves at the front of the pack. These ranks are a new rewards track where the more crowns players collect, the more rewards are unlocked. The rewards will include exclusive Colours and Patterns, as well as golden costumes. Revealed so far are gold versions of the Hot Dog, Paladin, Huff Puff, and Chicken.

Seven new levels and lots of game-changing variations will also arrive for players to try out:

Tundra Run: Dodge snowballs, punchers and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line!

Freezy Peak: Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet!

Ski Fall: Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver and gold rings to score points and qualify!

Pegwin Pursuit: Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team!

Snowy Scrap: Roll your team’s Snowball over snow patches to make it larger! Last team to hit 100% are eliminated!

Thin Ice: A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins!

Roll Off: A Final round variant of Roll Out with added rising slime to make things interesting. Get grabbing!

The new season will also bring along new obstacles, like the Ringus Dingus. Named by players, this giant bell comes with a mallet attached, something that will likely become the bane of some players’ games. There will also be flippers, punch gloves, ice tiles, fans, and snowballs that grow bigger as they roll around and pick up more snow.

Season 3 will launch on December 15th on PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]