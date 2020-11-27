Fall Guys Season 3 Gets Wintry Tease, Following Social Media Puzzle

Earlier in the week, the ever impressive social media accounts for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout set a puzzle-solving task for fans. 300 puzzles pieces in total were unleashed, with 300 volunteers across Discord and Twitter responsible for putting them together. Once completed, the puzzle unveiled the first big tease for Fall Guys Season 3. It did not take too long for fans to figure out the cleverly dubbed “Jigsawus” challenge. After about half a day of laborious team work, fans discovered that Fall Guys’ third season will revolve around a “Winter Knockout” theme.

The fully assembled puzzle can be seen in the following Twitter post from the game’s official account. As of now, developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have yet to announce a release date for the Fall Guys: Winter Knockout Season 3 content.

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I’m pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is… Fall Guys: Winter Knockout Or, as I personally like to call it: Fall Guys goes brrr https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhn — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

While players wait for Fall Guys‘ third season of content, there is still plenty of fun to be had with Season 2. The latter launched early in October, boasting a Medieval theme complete with decorative costumes, new customization options, and a fresh round of obstacle courses. Within days of Season 2’s release, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital partnered with Sega to introduce a Sonic costume for the multiplayer title. Who knows what surprises Season 3 may have in store for players?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on the PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam.

