Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is off to a good start, having sold 1.7 million digital copies worldwide at launch, according to a SuperData report. This figure is 50 percent higher than Odyssey‘s launch numbers.

Valhalla‘s overall revenue was 23 percent higher than Odyssey‘s at launch, but its in-game revenue was down by 62 percent. The latter is the result of Valhalla not offering paid boosters at launch like Odyssey did, but Ubisoft did recently add those to the new title.

Valhalla seems to be doing well at retail worldwide, too. NPD’s November report revealed that Ubisoft’s tentpole claimed the no. 2 spot in the sales chart, second only to the unbeatable annual Call of Duty. UK boxed charts paint a similar picture, where Valhalla has consistently appeared in the top ten. Thanks in part to Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch fiasco, Valhalla became the game of choice in the UK in the week ahead of Christmas, climbing to the top of the retail chart. Cyberpunk 2077, which launched at the top spot last week, fell to no. 3 with an 80 percent drop in sales.

Elsewhere in its report, SuperData revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man expansion, Miles Morales, sold significantly better digitally than Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Miles Morales sold 663K digital units across the PlayStation 4 and 5. SuperData further reported that PS5 and Xbox Series X supply constraints resulted in console digital earnings dropping below the all-time record set in April 2020.

Although both Sony and Microsoft are celebrating strong hardware sales, a significant number of consoles in the hands of scalpers means hardware sales aren’t translating to meaningful software sales. “Consumers who were not able to secure a new console may have held off on buying many of the season’s biggest games until they could play on the latest hardware,” SuperData concluded.

