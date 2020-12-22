Developer Housemarque has shown off new footage from its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal.

The gameplay is part of the following developer video, in which Housemarque delves into the origins of the sci-fi psychological horror. You’ll also learn more about how the team plans to tackle the narrative and what kind of experience you can expect.

Returnal tells the story of Selene, who has crash-landed on a shape-shifting world. She has to relentlessly fight for her survival because if she falls, her journey starts over again.

Key features are as follows:

Fight to survive in this third-person roguelike shooter.

Take on ruthless enemies in explosive, bullet hell-fueled combat.

Manage equipment and resources carefully – every time you die, you restart from the beginning.

Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to enhance your abilities in future cycles.

Piece together fragments of Selene’s memories as she seeks out answers.

Forge a personal connection with the planet as you explore its constantly evolving and decaying terrain.

Jump through portals between worlds with the PS5 system’s ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won’t leave you waiting to restart after you die.

Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger – go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire.

Sense in-game actions big and small – while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.

Hear the action from every direction in 3D Audio – bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.

Returnal will release on March 19th, 2021.