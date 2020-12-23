Genshin Impact has been updated to version 1.2. There’s a brand new area known as Dragonspine, a subzero climate, quests, weapons, artifacts, and a new event called The Chalk Prince and the Dragon.

Dragonspine is the first new area to be added to the game since its release. Found in the south of Mondstadt, the mountain range offers plenty of ice and snow throughout the year. A new domain, Peak in Vindagnyr, takes place in a snowy city. The altar lays bare, deserted by priests after the cold became unbearable. Players who challenge the domain will get artifacts and sets.

The frozen area has a brutal subzero climate where few creatures can survive. The heroes that brave the area will constantly accumulate Sheer Cold. Once the Sheer Cold level gets too high, players start losing HP. Sources of heat, like bonfires and torches, will reduce Sheer Cold, but events like snowstorms will accelerate the rate it increases.

Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I is a new story quest where The Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius needs to study a subject from “far beyond the skies” for his neverending research. There are also six new world quests and five commission quests to be found in Dragonspine, all coming with different rewards for their completion. Another story quest and world quest will become available at a later date.

The new weapons include the Summit Shaper and Festering Desire swords, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore, Dragonspine Spear polearm, and Frostbearer catalyst. The Blizzard Strayer and Heart of Depth artifact sets complete the list of new equipment; players can get items from these sets at the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain.

Finally, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon is set in Dragonspine. Players help Albedo, otherwise known as the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt, to find the Festering Desire sword. The weapon’s maximum refinement level can be reached if taking part in additional event tasks and finding items to redeem at the event shop. You can take part in the event if your traveller is at Adventure Rank 20 or above.

The full patch notes can be found through the link below if you want to get into the finer details. Those who would rather discover the changes for themselves can install the update on PS4 right now.

[Source: Genshin Impact]