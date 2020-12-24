Capcom has announced that it’s launching a new website, aptly titled “Resident Evil Portal,” for all things Resident Evil in one place. In a press release, the company said that all existing web pages and services will now be integrated into the new portal.

At the beginning of 2021, we’ll be launching a new website called “RESIDENT EVIL PORTAL” that will integrate all of our existing RE services! We are working on many projects to make the site to bring you more of what RE has to offer. Stay tuned!#REBHFunhttps://t.co/3wM2nNw2sq — RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD AMBASSADOR Official (@REBHFun) December 24, 2020

The full announcement is as follows:

From the beginning of 2021, the Resident Evil Portal will open its digital gates to the world! This new site will be the go-to source for the latest info on the Resident Evil series; it’s a place for players to share their stats with others around the world, an overflowing item box of content for series veterans and rookies. The new Resident Evil Portal site will be the place to be for those thirsty for more Resident Evil fun! All content that was available on the official Biohazard series sites, Biohazard Club 96, Resident Evil Ambassador Program, ResidentEvil.net, and Resident Evil Portal, will now be consolidated on the new Resident Evil Portal site. Make sure you’re locked and loaded, and stocked up on green herbs, because a new Resident Evil experience awaits on the Resident Evil Portal site!

We’ll update our readers when the new website is live.