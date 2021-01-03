PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Suikoden Creator Would Be ‘More Than Happy’ to Work on Another Game in the Series

new suikoden game

Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama has said that although he’s focusing on the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, he would be open to working on a new Suikoden game should the opportunity present itself. The IP is currently owned by Konami, and hasn’t seen a new release since 2012’s PlayStation Portable title, Genso Suikoden: Tsumugareshi Hyakunen no Toki.

Speaking to Nintendo Everything, Murayama said:

Suikoden was a game I was very fortunate to work on. I will always love that series but it’s not really something that I own or control whereas Eiyuden can 100 percent be my thing. That being said, I would OF COURSE be more than happy to work on another Suikoden game if the chance presented itself in the future. However, for now, I want to pour my focus into Eiyuden Chronicle as the next chapter in my life.

Suikoden spin-off Eiyuden Chronicle ran a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, raising over $4.5 million. It’s currently targeting a release window of October 2022. An official overview is as follows:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an ode to the classic Japanese RPG genre from the PlayStation era that will feature classic Japanese RPG exploration and battles in high-resolution 2.5D graphics, pixel-based characters, a story of war and friendship, a diverse cast of 100 unique heroes to join the protagonist’s endeavor, and a fortress building system to grow their army.

The game will feature a guild system that allows players to change their fortress attributes based on the guild they join. Battles will be turn-based with parties of up to six members and feature dynamic boss battles that change camera angle and rotate depending on the environment.

Eiyuden Chronicle will release on last-gen and current-gen platforms.

[Source: Nintendo Everything]