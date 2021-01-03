Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama has said that although he’s focusing on the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, he would be open to working on a new Suikoden game should the opportunity present itself. The IP is currently owned by Konami, and hasn’t seen a new release since 2012’s PlayStation Portable title, Genso Suikoden: Tsumugareshi Hyakunen no Toki.

Speaking to Nintendo Everything, Murayama said:

Suikoden was a game I was very fortunate to work on. I will always love that series but it’s not really something that I own or control whereas Eiyuden can 100 percent be my thing. That being said, I would OF COURSE be more than happy to work on another Suikoden game if the chance presented itself in the future. However, for now, I want to pour my focus into Eiyuden Chronicle as the next chapter in my life.

Suikoden spin-off Eiyuden Chronicle ran a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, raising over $4.5 million. It’s currently targeting a release window of October 2022. An official overview is as follows:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an ode to the classic Japanese RPG genre from the PlayStation era that will feature classic Japanese RPG exploration and battles in high-resolution 2.5D graphics, pixel-based characters, a story of war and friendship, a diverse cast of 100 unique heroes to join the protagonist’s endeavor, and a fortress building system to grow their army. The game will feature a guild system that allows players to change their fortress attributes based on the guild they join. Battles will be turn-based with parties of up to six members and feature dynamic boss battles that change camera angle and rotate depending on the environment.

Eiyuden Chronicle will release on last-gen and current-gen platforms.

[Source: Nintendo Everything]