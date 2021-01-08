Dying Light 2 Art Director and Writer, Pawel Selinger, has announced his departure from Techland after more than 22 years at the company.

As spotted by Wccftech, Selinger shared a brief updated on LinkedIn, wishing the studio best of luck with Dying Light 2 and future projects. He wrote:

After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland. I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits.

Good bye and good luck!

Selinger’s departure comes less than a year after reports emerged that Dying Light 2 was suffering from development troubles. In May 2020, a Polish website claimed that the game is “a total mess,” with employees frustrated over grueling crunch and leadership issues. The report further claimed that disagreements between developers were having an impact on development.

Techland denied the report, and a month later, the studio claimed that Dying Light 2 was in the “last stretch” of development. However, we’ve barely heard anything about the game since then, and it’s still without a release window let alone a release date. All we know is that Dying Light 2 is in development for last-gen and current-gen platforms.

As for Selinger, he hasn’t announced his future plans yet. His LinkedIn profile states that he’s “currently resting.”

[Source: LinkedIn via Wccftech]