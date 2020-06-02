Dying Light 2 was originally slated to launch in the first half of this year, but an indefinite delay guarantees such a release is no longer on the cards. The delay coupled with since-refuted reports of development hardships has many a fan concerned about the sequel’s future. It’s difficult to discern whether these worries can be put to rest. However, a Techland developer recently divulged that production has entered its “last stretch.”

During an interview with The Escapist, Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala provided a brief update about production on the eagerly anticipated follow-up. When asked whether Dying Light 2 was still slated for a 2020 release date, Smektala responded as follows,

There’s a whole team at Techland that works on the announcement of the release date for the game and every piece of info that accompanies it, and I know they want to surprise players, so I don’t want to spoil it for them or our community. The only thing I can say is please trust us—it’s the last stretch for this project, and we need your support.

These comments may work to allay a fair few concerns, especially since Smektala spent much of the interview refuting allegations about the project’s reported troubles. For instance, the PolskiGamedev.pl report, where the claims originated, allege that Techland’s vision for Dying Light 2 has seen so many changes that there isn’t even a vertical slice.

According to Smektala, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Production perfectly aligns with the studio’s revised schedule from earlier this year. Furthermore, Smektala noted that “we’ve had a Dying Light 2 vertical slice for over four years. The foundations remain the same since we have started work on production.”

Whenever Techland unleashes Dying Light 2, it will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, as well as getting a next-gen version of upgrade (a given, as all PS4 games submitted after July will be required to be forward compatible with the PS5).

[Source: The Escapist via SegmentNext]