Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have confirmed the DOOM Eternal crossover costumes will be released for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on January 12. The three costumes will each be unlocked using crowns. The team also released an Aim Lab collaboration costume today.

The three DOOM Eternal costumes include the previously teased Doom Slayer, Cyberdemon, and Cacodemon. All will cost crowns to unlock them. Cacodemon will cost three crowns as that is just a top. Doom Slayer and Cyberdemon will both cost six crowns, three each for the top and bottom. Publisher Devolver Digital has “absolute confidence that their precious jelly beans are in no way under threat from the infernal hordes”. The costumes will be available for a limited time, although the team hasn’t specified when they’ll be disappearing again.

In the meantime, players can now get their hands on the Aim Lab collaboration costume, which will cost two crowns to unlock (one for the top and one for the bottom). The blue futuristic costume is a result of a Battle of the Brands campaign in aid of UK-based charity Special Effect, who aims to create a level playing field for disabled gamers. Back in August, well known gaming brands competed to be the one who pledged to donate the highest amount of money to the charity. The final winning bid reached $1 million and was a collaboration between Steam FPS training system Aim Lab, Twitch streamer Ninja, Youtube streamer Beast, and G2 Esports. The other three collaboration costumes had already been made available.

Fall Guys season three continues with its Winter Knockout theme. This also added another 30 costumes for players to earn, including penguins, polar bears, and an abominable snowman. Players who choose to progress through the game’s crown ranks can also unlock exclusive colors, patterns, and even golden versions of their favorite costumes.