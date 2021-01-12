Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy, is probably one of the worst-kept secrets of 2020. The game was first leaked in May last year but it wasn’t until November that Electronic Arts and BioWare confirmed its existence. Now, at least two retailers have apparently outed its release date.

Singaporean retailer Shopitree and Indonesian retailer GSShop both listed Mass Effect Legendary Edition with a release date of March 12th. As soon as Eurogamer published an article claiming that it believes this release date is correct (barring any unforeseen circumstances, of course), both listings were removed. This release date falls in line with the “Spring 2021” window that EA confirmed last year.

Former BioWare general manager, Casey Hudson, wrote in a blog last November that the studio “really struggled” to keep Mass Effect Legendary Edition a secret. Nevertheless, the developers are excited to release an enhanced version of the trilogy.

“For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects and technical features of three enormous games,” wrote Hudson. “Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. It’s been amazing to see the adventures of Commander Shepard take on new life in super-sharp resolution, faster framerates, and beautiful visual enhancements.”

We’ll update our readers as soon as EA and BioWare confirm Mass Effect: Legendary Edition‘s release date.

[Source: Eurogamer]