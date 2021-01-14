After a couple months of radio silence, we’re finally set to learn more about the next Resident Evil. Resident Evil Village gameplay is scheduled to be shown at the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st, which will include a tour of the titular village, a brand new trailer, and additional Resident Evil news alongside the gameplay.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

Hosted by What’s Good Games’ Brittney Brombacher, the Resident Evil producers will walk players through the locale and show off never before seen elements of the game, including the long-awaited reveal of gameplay. The show starts at 2 pm PST/5 pm EST on January 21st, 2020, and you can watch on Twitch, YouTube, or the various Resident Evil and Capcom social channels.

Can’t wait a week? The announcement includes a short teaser filled with new scenes, such as a horrifyingly tall and sinister pale lady who seems to be some kind of head witch or vampire woman. It also offers a brief glimpse at the Resident Evil Village gameplay footage, which follows the switch to first-person that we saw with Resident Evil VII.

The showcase will include “more news related to the Resident Evil franchise,” so it’s not just updates on Village we’re set to get. What else may be announced is unknown at this time.

The last we’d heard about Resident Evil Village was a few screenshots back in December, as well as quotes from the creators saying they were aiming to make one of the scariest “pulse-pounding” Resident Evil games to date. There were also warnings around that time that spoilers for Resident Evil Village had leaked, and to be careful if you didn’t want the game’s story and twists spoiled. And before that, back in November, a leak suggested that Resident Evil Village might release in April 2021. With April now just a few short months away, this Resident Evil Showcase would be the perfect opportunity to announce the release date.