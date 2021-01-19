A listing for Rainbow Six Quarantine on Ubisoft’s official website stated a release date of March 21, 2021, but the developer has told IGN that the listing was an error. The website has since been updated to say that the game is “coming soon.”

Late last year, Ubisoft decided to delay Rainbow Six Quarantine once again alongside Far Cry 6, both of which are now scheduled to launch between April 2021 and September 2021. CEO Yves Guillemot cited challenges posed by the pandemic as part of the reason for the delay. The game was originally set to release in early 2020.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical co-op game. Ubisoft hasn’t shared much about the title, except that it’s being developed by “an entirely new team” at its Montreal studio. An official overview is as follows:

Set several years into the future of the Rainbow Six Universe, Rainbow Six Quarantine takes the tactical action that the series is known for and sets it against the backdrop of an entirely new co-op campaign. When a mutated alien parasite starts infecting human hosts, it’s up to the Operators of Team Rainbow to stop the deadly threat before time runs out. Created by Ubisoft Montreal, and a dedicated new team comprised of developers from For Honor, Ghost Recon, and more, Rainbow Six Quarantine aims to create a chaotic, intense, and unpredictable co-op, player-versus-enemy experience. Players will band together with two other teammates and storm into quarantine zones around the country in an effort to turn the tide for humanity.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: IGN]