Nioh 2 director Fumihiko Yasuda has said that he would like to make a new PlayStation 5 game that utilizes features like haptic feedback.

In an interview with DailyBits, Yasuda revealed that the team considered adding various next-gen features to Nioh 2‘s enhanced version, but it didn’t work out in the end. However, he wants to make a game that’s only possible on the new hardware.

We considered a lot of different ideas for how to support these features. For a really intense action game, utilizing the haptic feedback too much may take away from the player’s experience with the game and could hurt their overall enjoyment of the title. As a result, we implemented only a few of the most suitable ideas into the game. I would like to try and make a game that makes full use of the PS5’s haptic feedback feature in the future. It would turn into a game that couldn’t be experienced on the previous generation of hardware.

Although Team Ninja currently has no plans for another entry in the Nioh franchise, Yasuda did hint at the possibility of a third game in the future.

“The plan for now is to have the Nioh team move on to work on new projects after the release of Nioh 2 Complete Edition,” said Yasuda. “In order to ensure that future titles, including the possibility of Nioh 3, are titles that all of our fans can enjoy and look forward to, we are putting all of our effort into Nioh 2 CE.”

[Source: DailyBits via TheGamer]