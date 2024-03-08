Sea of Thieves PS5 Port Supports DualSense Features

The previously Xbox and PC-exclusive pirate game Sea of Thieves comes to PlayStation 5 at the end of April. Interestingly, the PS5 version will feature one thing that the Xbox releases can’t. According to developer Rare, the game’s PS5 port will take advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

Rare is adding DualSense support to Sea of Thieves

“[We’re giving] different identities to different objects,” Sea of Thieves director Mike Chapman told GameSpot.

Unfortunately, he didn’t provide specific examples of how the game will take advantage of the DualSense’s unique features. The interviewer also came away with the impression that these features were still works in progress. However, it’s clear Rare is trying to take advantage of a unique opportunity that bringing Sea of Thieves to PS5 offers.

While controllers have featured some degree of haptic feedback for decades, the PS5’s DualSense controller has some unique features. These include force feedback from the controller’s adaptive triggers. Meanwhile, the voice coil actuators in the palm grips allow for a broader range of physical feedback than typical controller rumble. It’s easy to see how these features could add to the immersion of a swashbuckling adventure like Sea of Thieves.

Released for PC and Xbox One in 2018, Rare’s game is one of several first-party Xbox games going multiplatform. The game’s timing also isn’t bad. Ubisoft’s pirate MMO Skull and Bones was released last month to mixed reviews and unimpressed players. While a better version of Skull and Bones could have been a real competitor, its disappointing release might push some players into Sea of Thieves’ waiting arms.