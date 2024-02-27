Sea of Thieves PS5 Will Require a Microsoft Account to Play

A PlayStation Store page for Sea of Thieves PS5 version has confirmed that players will need a Microsoft acount to play. Following months of rumors, the popular Xbox exclusive was recently announced for the PS5, making Sea of Thieves developer Rare’s first PlayStation release in its 39 years of existence.

Sea of Thieves PS5 players can link their PlayStation and Microsoft accounts

“Microsoft account registration, acceptance of Microsoft Services Agreement and Privacy Statement required to play,” reads the Sea of Thieves’ PS Store page. According to journalist Stephen Totilo, players can link their PlayStation and Microsoft accounts. Logging into the latter will enable cross-platform play, crew voice chat, proximity chat, etc.

As for Sea of Thieves on PS5…



Players link their PlayStation and Microsoft accounts. Logging into a Microsoft account will enable cross-platform friend invitations, crew voice chat, proximity chat, and progression https://t.co/OX1KQWwkSd — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 26, 2024

This is all understandable, but a rare sight nonetheless.

“Sea of Thieves is a smash-hit pirate adventure game, offering the quintessential pirate experience of plundering lost treasures, navigating intense sea battles, vanquishing sea monsters, exploring sunken kingdoms, raiding forts and more,” reads an official description on the PS Store. “In a world that’s rich with stories, quests and eccentric characters, you’re free to use any tool at your disposal to live the pirate life however you see fit.”

Along with Sea of Thieves, Microsoft announced Pentiment (out now), Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded for the PS5.