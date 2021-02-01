In December 2019, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association, and Sony Interactive Entertainment/San Diego Studio announced that they had entered a multi-year extension for MLB The Show. Included in the announcement was the revelation that Sony will be developing the title for multiple platforms going forward, and although no further details were revealed, both Microsoft and Nintendo hinted that MLB The Show will now appear on their respective platforms as well.

It looks like this news will be made official soon, if a leak by known and reliable insider anerdydad is anything to go by. Over on Instagram, anerdydad shared PlayStation 5 and Xbox covers for MLB The Show 21, featuring San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. The Xbox cover also features a PlayStation Studios logo. According to anerdydad, MLB The Show 21 will feature cross-platform play.

Another leak has since turned up on Reddit, suggesting that there will be a Jackie Robinson special edition of the game as well. So far, we haven’t seen anything for the Nintendo Switch.

MLB The Show 21‘s cover star will be unveiled later today on an episode of Hot Ones, per the tweet below.

Sponsored by @MLBTheShow The cover athlete of the next MLB The Show gets unveiled & interviewed tomorrow on #HotOnes #MLBTheShow https://t.co/d8M5aTUovM pic.twitter.com/hTxpOflyFr — Complex (@Complex) January 31, 2021

We’ll update our readers when we have more information, so stay tuned.

PS, we’ve got to admit that the PlayStation Studios logo looks a bit weird on the Xbox cover, but it’ll grow on us!

[Source: Instagram, ResetEra]