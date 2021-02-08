Battlefield veteran Jaqub Ajmal has announced his departure from DICE after ten years of service. Ajmal, who’s popular among Battlefield players and known for his social media engagement, published a farewell note on Twitter and thanked fans for supporting him through the years.

Ajmal said that he will announce his next venture in due course, but for now, he’s taking some time off. The note reads:

Today I share some sad news that after almost a decade of service I have decided to leave DICE. First, I would like to thank everyone at DICE and EA that believed in me. As a fan, getting to join the team was an incredible honor, and a door to incredible knowledge and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. My only regret is my somewhat introverted nature not letting me get to know some of you a little better. I will now go back to being a fan and enjoy the games purely as a player. Secondly, and maybe even more importantly, I would like to thank players without whom none of this would have been possible. These past ten years we have spent a lot of time talking about how to improve the games, trying out various ways to keep the old games going, and I kept in touch through both good and bad times. It was my absolute pleasure to provide this service to you, and I hope that my small contribution was an overall positive to your gaming experience.

Ajmal’s announcement evidently bummed players out, many of whom expressed concerns about the franchise’s future.

In a separate tweet, Ajmal noted that when he started working on Battlefield, a lot of players he spoke to were still in school. Now, many of them have families of their own. “It has been quite amazing to follow this from a distance,” he added.

We wish Ajmal the best of luck.

[Source: Twitter]