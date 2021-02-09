Vic Tiscareno, former lead audio engineer at Apple, and his team at VZR are developing a new gaming headset focused on meeting the needs of both gamers and audiophiles. The VZR Model One will be available for preorder in Q2 2021 in the US, and the rest of the world later in the year. It uses patented technology to emulate the way people perceive sounds in real life, making the audio in the headset sound more immersive without any digital alteration of the source.

The VZR Model One’s patented technology is called CrossWave, and this headset is the first ever commercial availability of the tech. It’s described as an “acoustic lens” that reshapes audio waves to sound more realistic and immersive “resulting in improved separation, openness and accurate 3D spatial positioning.” Most importantly, the technology does this without digital manipulation of the source audio. VZR says that CrossWave” truly sets [the Model One] apart from competitors and more expensive audiophile headphones.” You can see how it works in the trailer above.

VZR says the Model One can help competitive players in multiplayer games, players who want to be immersed in single-player worlds, and even makes rediscovering your favorite music a whole new experience. They call it the crossroads between the “fidelity and detail of a studio reference speaker system alongside the warmth and openness of open-backed audiophile headphones.”

The VZR Model One is a wired headset, requiring a 3.5mm connection to use. For PS5 and PS4 players, you’ll need to plug it in to your controller. There are no wireless options at all.

Over its years of development, the VZR Model One has been tested and endorsed by BAFTA-nominated sound designer Ed Lima (Doom 3 and Borderlands), GRAMMY-winning musician and producer Anthony Ray (Sir Mix-a-Lot), and “many more prominent figures in their respective industries.”

“We meticulously designed everything about the VZR Model One, using years of research, decades of experience, and feedback from audio experts to refine the headset to maximize its performance,” said VZR Founder Vic Tiscareno. “From the drivers to the cable and earpads, we’re not cutting any corners to make the perfect headphones for gamers, audiophiles, and anyone who demands great audio.”

VZR Model One will retail for $349 when it releases. You can sign up for alerts on the VZR site to be notified when pre-orders are available.