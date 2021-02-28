Ghost Recon Breakpoint had a fairly rocky launch that significantly impacted its sales, but Ubisoft is far from giving up on the title. The developer has announced that it’ll continue to add new content to Breakpoint throughout 2021, and will reveal a detailed roadmap soon.

In a note to fans on Twitter, Ubisoft thanked players for providing feedback that helped to shape Breakpoint following a lackluster reception, and promised “exciting” content as well as some surprises.

The tweet reads:

Since launch, our priority has been to address feedback from you, our players. We added multiple updates to our Ghost Experience, which brought the Bullet Lure, Darkest Night, Golem Island exploration, and World Modifiers to name a few. We have given you all the ability to fine tune Ghost Recon Breakpoint to meet your needs and wants. The addition of some familiar faces like Sam Fisher, Scott Mitchell, and Rainbow Operatives brought some fun content we were sure you would enjoy! Let us also not forget the big Terminator event that added the T-800 to Auroa. It was a lot of hard work and we are proud of what the team achieved. But we could not have done it without you, our community. We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come. We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing in a few surprises into the mix! We will be sharing more details about what is to come in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021 soon.

We’ll share the roadmap with our readers as soon as it becomes available.

[Source: Twitter]