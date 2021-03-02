Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic Joins Epic Games

Epic Games has acquired Fall Guys developer Mediatonic and Tonic Games Group. Epic clarifies that the Fall Guys experience isn’t changing at all. In fact, if anything, it’s expanding in the coming months, with Xbox and Switch versions set to join the PC and PlayStation versions of the game.

Mediatonic shared the news accompanied by the most horrifying gif of a stretched Fall Guy dancing a Fortnite dance. At the time of writing, the blog post from Mediatonic appears to return an error, but the announcement from Epic’s side can be viewed in full.

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we’ve joined the @EpicGames family! What does this mean? I’m glad you asked! FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz — Fall Guys 4041 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021

Tonic Games Group CEO Dave Bailey said “At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.’ With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

Co-Founder Paul Croft sees a lot of potential in joining with Epic. “Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic,” he said. “Whether it’s about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the acquisition is part of cultivating a group of developer to help expand the metaverse that Epic is creating. “It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content, and experiences.”

The acquisition injects a huge amount of investment into Fall Guys continued development. Fall Guys has already seen mountainous success with numerous crossovers, but being part of the Epic family—the same company cultivating all of those Fortnite crossovers—we can expect to see those ramp up in Fall Guys even more in the future. Time will tell what else this means for both companies.

[Source: Epic, Mediatonic]