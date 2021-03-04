Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has said that it doesn’t simply port games over to new platforms under the guise of remasters. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (transcript via Video Games Chronicle), CEO Strauss Zelnick said that part of the reason Take-Two’s remasters “do so well” is that its studios do their “very best job” to ensure that the new releases look and feel different.

“We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on,” said Zelnick. “So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well.”

Take-Two previously revealed that the recent Mafia remasters performed well, and Zelnick reiterated that the publisher did a “great” job with the crime series. He’s confident that Grand Theft Auto V‘s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will perform according to expectations despite the upcoming title being GTA V‘s third generation.

“It was a standard-bearer when it was launched, it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation,” Zelnick continued. “Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.”

Zelnick previously declined to comment on the possibility of Rockstar Games remastering older GTA games.

[Source: VGC]