The delayed Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has received a new release date. During a gameplay premiere, CI Games revealed the game will now be released at the start of June. Not only that, the title will also be coming to the latest generation of consoles, including PS5.

The title was originally revealed back in June 2020 and was due to be released that fall. This never happened, obviously, but the delay has allowed developer CI Games to bring the game to the latest generation of consoles. Those who play the game on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will experience enhanced visuals, including a native 4K resolution, and better loading times thanks to the consoles’ SSD drives.

Right from the very first teases of a sequel, developer CI Games promised “a large new feature”. This turned out to be the 1000m+ extreme-range sniping feature with the latest gameplay trailer showing protagonist Raven taking out targets at ranges of up to 1118m. There are plenty of gratuitously exploding heads in the trailer below so be careful if viewing at work:

Raven is a contract sniper assassin who’ll be taking out plenty of targets in a campaign set in modern day Middle East. Each of the five large-scale sandbox maps offers a range of approaches for players to take down their targets as they see fit thanks to the range of gadgets and customisable weapons on offer. Each of the missions will have a variety of objectives that encourage players to replay the missions in different ways to unlock the rewards for achieving them all. Just bear in mind the AI is now smarter and have better tactics, so it won’t be a walk in the park.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will now be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 4 both digitally and at retail. The physical edition of the game is available for pre-order now and select stores will offer a weapons and skins bonus pack pre-order incentive. This includes the Marcus Tactical sniper rifle, the FFF-45 ACP Luring Pistol, and two weapon skins: Blue Servers and Warning Stripes.

[Source: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2]