Following a delay due to “unforeseen technical issues,” Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5 on August 24th, 2021.

In a press release, developer CI Games confirmed that Contracts 2 will come with a performance mode that supports 60 frames-per-second at 2K, and a visual mode that supports 30 fps at 4K. The PS5 version takes advantage of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers for greater immersion, and utilizes its SSD for improved loading times. Players can also expect upgraded textures and visuals.

Those who already own Contracts 2 on PS4 will be eligible for a free PS5 digital upgrade regardless of whether they own a physical copy or a digital copy.

“We’re thrilled with the response from fans so far, and can’t wait for PS5 players to experience Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2,” said CI Games’ Tobias Heussner. “With adaptive trigger functionality, enhanced textures and visuals, and faster SSD loading times, there’s a lot to look forward to as we move closer to the PS5 launch.”

CI Games revealed that Contracts 2 was a commercial success at launch. The game’s digital sales exceeded its predecessor’s numbers by 170 percent during the first ten days.

“With Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, CI Games set a new bar for its best-selling first-person sniper franchise, with 1000m+ extreme-range sniping (a record for the series), expansive sandbox-style maps, realistic gadgets and weapons, upgraded visuals, and an enhanced game engine, resulting in the best virtual Sniper experience yet,” the press release added.

You can preorder the physical edition at select retailers now. It’ll cost you $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 / AUD69.95.