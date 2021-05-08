CI Games has announced that the PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has been delayed from June to sometime “later in 2021” because of “unforeseen technical issues discovered in the weeks leading up to launch.” The game will launch on June 4th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The apologetic developer said it’ll offer the first major downloadable content for free to players across all platforms. This DLC will include a new map and new contracts, details of which will be shared at a later time because it’s still in development. Rest assured, the PS5 version will come as a free digital upgrade with all physical and digital PS4 purchases.

A statement from Executive Producer, Tobias Heussner, reads:

We couldn’t have foreseen these difficulties. However, we want to assure our players that our experienced, professional, and dedicated team is working hard with the platform holder and engine provider to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and to ensure that we deliver the high profile sniping experience to the PS5 community that you’ve been waiting for. We offer all buyers of the PS4 version a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme long-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory.

Check out the latest trailer on YouTube (sign in required).