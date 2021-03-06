Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village‘s Japanese version will differ from global versions in order to comply with the guidelines set forth by Japan’s Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO). In an official Japanese support page for the game, the developer wrote that there will be no decapitations, less blood, and no other scenes that CERO prohibits. Capcom didn’t elaborate on the latter.

In Japan, Capcom will release two versions of Resident Evil Village: a D rated version for players 17 and up, and an adults-only Z rated version (18 and up). The aforementioned changes apply to both versions. The publisher explained that content prohibited by CERO cannot be included in the game regardless of the rating, and there are no actual content differences between the Japanese and global versions.

CERO’s rules pertaining to violence aren’t anything new, but fans continued to press Capcom for an official response. In the past, games like Until Dawn were edited to remove excessive blood and decapitation scenes in order to receive a rating.

Resident Evil Village will release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 7th. The game will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes.