FIFA 21 was PlayStation 5 players’ game of choice in Europe, Canada, and the United States in February 2021. Sony published its monthly list of top PS Store downloads, revealing that sports titles dominated PS5 charts in the US and Canada.

FIFA is a recurring feature of the European top charts, but it’s surprising to see it beat a Call of Duty title in the North American charts. Equally interesting is Madden NFL 21‘s appearance in the European top ten. Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales rounded up the top three PS5 downloads in both regions.

The full lists are as follows:

EU:

FIFA 21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Mortal Kombat 11

Hitman 3

Demon’s Souls

Borderlands 3

Madden NFL 21

Immortals Fenyx Rising

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition

Godfall

SackBoy: A Big Adventure

Watch Dogs Legion

DiRT 5

Canada/US:

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Madden NFL 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Mortal Kombat 11

Hitman 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Demon’s Souls

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Borderlands 3

Godfall

SackBoy: A Big Adventure

No Man’s Sky

Watch Dogs: Legion

DiRT 5

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

For folks curious about PS4 downloads, Grand Theft Auto V is still topping charts in both regions. It’ll be interesting to see how the title fares once its next-gen version releases.

[Source: PS Blog]