FIFA 21 was PlayStation 5 players’ game of choice in Europe, Canada, and the United States in February 2021. Sony published its monthly list of top PS Store downloads, revealing that sports titles dominated PS5 charts in the US and Canada.
FIFA is a recurring feature of the European top charts, but it’s surprising to see it beat a Call of Duty title in the North American charts. Equally interesting is Madden NFL 21‘s appearance in the European top ten. Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales rounded up the top three PS5 downloads in both regions.
The full lists are as follows:
EU:
- FIFA 21
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Hitman 3
- Demon’s Souls
- Borderlands 3
- Madden NFL 21
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- NBA 2K21
- No Man’s Sky
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Godfall
- SackBoy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs Legion
- DiRT 5
Canada/US:
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Hitman 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Demon’s Souls
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Borderlands 3
- Godfall
- SackBoy: A Big Adventure
- No Man’s Sky
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- DiRT 5
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
For folks curious about PS4 downloads, Grand Theft Auto V is still topping charts in both regions. It’ll be interesting to see how the title fares once its next-gen version releases.
[Source: PS Blog]