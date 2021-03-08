You’ve seen the world’s biggest PlayStation 5 but have you seen this water cooled console designed by a PC modder? If not, you might want to check out the video below because this custom PS5 might eventually become available for purchase (if Sony lets it, that is).

Spotted by folks over at Video Games Chronicle, this water cooled PS5 is the work of modder Nhenhophach. It’s a fully functioning unit that he built over the course of two months by taking apart a PS5 and putting it together with entirely custom-made parts and the water cooling system.

“This is just the very first version of water cooled PS5, there will be so many more versions,” said Nhenhophach. “We are continuing [to] prepare for [a] commercial version and also ready to integrate the water cooled PS5 into one of our next PC build, don’t miss it.”

In the same video, Nhenhophach also tested his console.

“There’s no way to measure precisely the temperature of the APU core of PS5 and memory chips, testing was done in a manner that take lots of time playing,” he continued. “[But] based on water temperature & backplate temperature, we can gauge the performance of this system in some way.”

It’s unclear how Nhenhophach plans to sell these custom PS5s, but he’s likely to have a run-in with Sony. The company previously took issue with a seller making custom PS5 faceplates, but several faceplate sellers have popped up since, challenging Sony to sue.

What do our readers think of Nhenhophach’s design?

[Source: VGC]