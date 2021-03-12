At the start of the month, Mediatonic teased Season 4 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The new season will head into the future with new costumes, new obstacles, and new levels. Mediatonic has continued to tease the new content with a look at new Skyline Stumble level and more costumes ahead of the season’s full reveal on March 15.

Skyline Stumble will be one of seven new levels introduced during Season 4. Up to 60 players compete to win the crown on a new obstacle course full of Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers. While the Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Chonky Buttons are fairly self-explanatory, Spicy Light Swingers are trapeze-like obstacles with laser light beams as a horizontal bar that players have to hop over. Named by a member of the Fall Guys Twitter community, Flippity Bippities are pinball flippers that can hinder or help players get to another part of the course.

At the time of writing, Mediatonic was streaming Fall Guys for 24 hours on Twitch to raise money for Special Effect, a charity that helps games become more accessible to players with physical disabilities. The latest update showed the team had raised £4041 for the charity with 15 hours of the stream still to go, meaning they had smashed through the targets required to reveal four brand new costumes for Season 4. Joining the eight new costumes we’ve seen between the season’s key artwork and previous social media teases are a rocket, two more aliens, and an armored cat.

The final costume reveal is a result of a bit of fun with the game’s community. Twitter user @BullfrogFunTime asked the developer if they could add a frog costume for Season 4. They agreed on the condition he made a video where he repeated “Hippity Hoppity we want the robo froggity” 1000 times while sounding like a different frog for each line and with additional frog noises. He actually did it and you can see the 59 minute video on Youtube if you’re so inclined. If you’d rather just see the new Robo Frog costume that will be released next season and will be gifted early to @BullfrogFunTime, that’s below.

Season 4 will be revealed properly on Monday, March 15 with its first trailer and a release date. On the same day, the team will trigger Double Fame points for Season 3.5, which itself introduced a new level, more than 40 variants of existing levels, Fall Feed, a new DLC pack, new shows and costumes.

