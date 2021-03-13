Netflix has officially released a synopsis for its upcoming CGI-animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and has announced that Resident Evil 2‘s Stephanie Panisello and Nick Apostolides will be returning to voice Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.

According to the press release, Infinite Darkness revolves around a zombie outbreak in the White House in 2006, which federal agent Kennedy is sent to investigate. The full synopsis is as follows:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will release later this year.