Remedy Entertainment‘s Thomas Puha has offered his thoughts on one of the most contentious topics in the video games industry, arguing that cross-gen development is part of the reason PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games have yet to truly impress.

Speaking to IGN, Puha said that being stuck between generations “sucks,” and that older hardware tends to put a strain on development as well as resources.

“You have to support the previous gen, make sure that sings, and then whatever you bring to next-gen is still limited by the choices you made years ago for the previous generation,” Puha explained. “It’s not a very realistic thing, that this old game, we’re just going to remake everything and then bring it to next-gen. It’s just not like that. It’s not a reality for us, because you’re literally taking away resources that are building the future games and improving the engine for the future.”

That said, developers are also taking their time to come to grips with the new hardware, so like previous generations, it’s not unusual for studios to hit their stride years after launch.

The good news is that going forward, we should see games that truly blow us away. Puha added that developers are working on projects that will set a new bar in terms of visuals and gameplay, among other things.

“The games that will come out, the stuff we’re working on, the visual bar, you’re going to be blown away,” he concluded. “We’re going to see so much improvement.”

[Source: IGN]