Dreampainters Software and Treehouse have just released the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming survival horror adventure, NASCENCE: ANNA’S SONGS, which is currently in development for the PC and next-gen consoles. The video highlights a puzzle from a recent demo sent out to selected influencers and members of the press, excluding us. 🙁 The 24-minute long demo does exclude some gameplay to maintain the surprise, but showcases the terrifying atmosphere and unique puzzles you’ll encounter.

NASCENSE: ANNA’S SONGS tells a story of Thomas, an ex-photographer who visits an abandoned tourist town on a mission to eradicate a centuries-old cult that has ruled the land since ancient times. It will be up to Thomas to unveil the dark past of the town and its inhabitants, while also fighting with his own demons. In the demo get you a good grasp of the setting and ambiance in the game, however enemies and certain creatures were omitted, to save some surprises for the final product.

Lead designer Simone Tagliaferri had this to say about the video:

With this video we wanted to show what we want to accomplish with NASCENCE: ANNA’S SONGS and its puzzles, aimed at never being cliché, to intrigue both new and old players

Take a look at the lengthy demo gamplay below and try not to get too scared as you encounter corpses, statues, and other creepy things throughout.

NASCENCE: ANNA’S SONGS is currently in development for PC and next-gen consoles, including both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a release date expected sometime this year. What do you think of the trailer? Do you plan on picking this game up when it releases? Please let us know in the comments below.