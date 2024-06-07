Clock Tower: Rewind Gameplay Trailer Examines Remastered Horror Classic

WayForward has released a Clock Tower: Rewind gameplay trailer which features developer commentary on what’s new to the survival horror classic.

Go behind the scenes and learn about what went into updating this terrifying 16-bit classic with features like an animated intro, motion comics, a creator interview, and more.

Clock Tower: Rewind gameplay trailer

Initially released for the Super Famicom in 1995, Clock Tower is a survival horror point-and-click adventure game. Its story follows orphan Jennifer Simpson, who was adopted by the wealthy Barrows family. They throw her into a terrifying scenario, forcing her to find a way to escape the mansion and evade the killer stalker, Scissorman. Clock Tower’s plot and artistic style is heavily inspired by the works of Italian horror film director Dario Argento. Phenomena (1985) is the strongest of them. Clock Tower is a direct influence on later horror games and a pioneer of the survival horror genre.

Play the original mode to experience Clock Tower as it was when initially released in 1995. Or play the enhanced mode with extra content and improvements. For example, additional features include a new animated intro, opening and ending vocal theme songs, motion-comic cutscenes, a creator interview, an art gallery, border artwork, save states, and a music player. The clock is ticking…can you survive?

Limited Run will handle a Clock Tower: Rewind Physical Edition. Pre-orders for the game are open until June 30, 2024.

A concrete release date for Clock Tower: Rewind will be revealed soon. It is currently penciled in for a Fall 2024 release window.