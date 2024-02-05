Night Slashers Remake Resurrects the Classic Horror Beat ‘Em Up

Storm Trident and Forever Entertainment have revealed its Night Slashers Remake will be coming to all modern consoles, including PS4 and PS5.

Night Slashers remake details

Night Slashers is a horror-themed beat ’em up game that is set in a nightmarish world filled with bloodthirsty creatures and unspeakable horrors. Prepare to step into the shoes of the unlikely heroes, as they battle hordes of supernatural foes and terrifying monsters.

In Night Slashers, you’re not just fighting for survival: you’re battling to save the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Join the fight, experience the adrenaline, and embrace the horror. Your darkest nightmares await…

The classic Arcade game was originally developed by Data East in 1994. The gameplay consists of seven distinct stages, each subdivided into multiple sections. You can advance by navigating from left to right within each stage, combating waves of enemies to progress.

Attempting to proceed further without eliminating foes halts the screen’s scroll until all the threats are dealt with. Upon reaching the end of each level, a climactic showdown with a formidable boss awaits. Achieve victory over the boss to advance.

Among the improvements made to the original game are an expanded hero roster, enhanced controls, and combat mechanics, upgraded visuals and sounds, plus a host of smaller tweaks and polish to bring the arcade monster back to life.

There is currently no release date for Night Slashers.