Supernatural Horror Game The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Heads to Consoles in 2024

Supernatural horror game sequel The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication by Softstar Entertainment will add PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions alongside its PC release in 2024.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication details

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication is a standalone sequel to The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, and is a reimagined adaptation of the thriller film The Bridge Curse 2: Ritual. It is a first-person survival horror game, seen from the perspective of multiple characters, that uses a modern, campus ghost story as the basis for its plot.

The game takes place at Wen Hua University, one of the ten universities in Taiwan known for its unsettling ghost stories. To attract new members to the film club, a group of students has decided to hold the Carnival of Horror in the Da Ren building, which abounds with rumors of ghost sightings. They plan on re-enacting a bizarre case that happened on campus decades ago and turning it into a horror movie, but as they rush to film in the depths of night, strange things start to happen…

At the same time, a reporter arrives on campus after receiving an eerie letter in hopes of resolving a mysterious missing persons case from the past. After piecing together a series of clues, the mystery unravels, and a massive conspiracy covered in darkness is on the verge of emerging.

As they frantically try to escape, the terrifying being behind the specter-infested building gradually reveals itself… With demons closing in and impending doom at hand, will anyone survive the horrors of the night?

Players will experience the bone-chilling horrors of a haunted campus from a first-person perspective, traversing a world that integrates university ghost stories with local culture and folk superstitions, all while highlighting Taiwanese architecture, lifestyle, and everyday environments.

Gameplay features include